Things That Can Hurt Your Golf Game & Make It Less Fun

Many people took up golf this summer because it’s the perfect social distancing sport. It’s getting chillier outside now, so golfers might have to put their love for the sport on hold for a while. Not all hope is lost, though. You can use the wintertime as an opportunity to improve your skills and focus on things that can hurt your golf game. You should address these issues while you have free time so you can have fun on the green this spring.

Muscle Soreness

Even though golf is a non-contact sport, people can still get injured while playing. For example, you may develop “golfer’s elbow” if you play often enough. Tendinitis and bursitis are also common health problems for golfers since the sport requires them to turn their arms in unique positions. In fact, performing rigorous daily activities is one of the top causes of muscle soreness. Consequently, you must address this soreness on a daily basis if you don’t want to impact your game. After all, it’s hard enough to get a hole-in-one without your muscles acting up.

Striving for Perfection

Listen, you won’t become Ricky Fowler overnight. One of the worst things that can hurt your golf game is striving for perfection. The point of playing golf isn’t to make the Masters tournament next year. Instead, being on the green should relax you during these challenging times. Aiming for a perfect score won’t just make you perform worse, but you’ll have little peace of mind going from hole to hole. You should have fun on the course, not feel overwhelmed.

Using the Wrong Equipment

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a skillful caddy by their side every time they play golf. This means it’s up to you to choose the right equipment while you’re playing. Consider starting by researching the different clubs that are used for each shot. Another pro tip is to learn more about golf carts. It’s not enough to drive carefully on the green. You should also learn about warning signs of golf cart failure to ensure your safety while driving.

Everyone has found a different outlet for their stress this year. Many individuals have decided to start playing golf to give them peace of mind. If you’re new to the game, you must avoid making these rookie mistakes. Don’t overwhelm yourself to the point of exhaustion. Instead, learn to appreciate the game and the beauty that comes along with it.