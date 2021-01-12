If you’re a beginner to golf, you might be feeling overwhelmed by all the new information to learn. It might seem intimidating to partake in something you know nothing about, but with enough practice and plenty of determination, you’ll be able to succeed. To help you get started, here are some things every beginner needs to know about golf.

The Rules & Etiquette

In golf, there aren’t any referees. You’ll have to be your own adjudicator, which, for some, can be stressful. Thankfully, the rules are relatively simple. By familiarizing yourself with the official rules of golf, you’ll have a much easier time navigating not just the course, but the game itself.

On the other hand, etiquette has no real rulebook. It’s largely common sense. You shouldn’t talk to people while they’re hitting or walk over someone else’s line. If you’re playing according the rules and extending basic courtesy to your fellow golfers, chances are you’ll be fine.

The Terminology

There’s the official terminology, and then there’s the slang. Golfers rely on these terms to describe what’s happening in the game. For the most part, terminology can be broken down into four descriptive categories: scoring, gameplay, equipment, and the course. Learning the terminology can seem daunting, especially since there’s so much of it. Understanding the basics is necessary for playing the game, but other terms can be learned as you go.

The Best Type of Equipment

Another thing every beginner needs to know about golf is how to pick the best type of equipment. Purchasing a complete set of irons, hybrids, and metal woods can be expensive. When you’re first starting out, it’s better to borrow or rent clubs instead. When picking out a club, you’ll need to take a few different things into consideration. Your arm length, height, swing speed, set make-up, body type and ability are all factors that can affect the type of club that’ll suit you best. Instead of buying, loaning, or renting straight from the rack, you should always be properly fitted for new clubs.

What They Should Practice

Having a good foundation for your swing is essential. When you’re practicing, try focusing on four key factors: your grip, stance, posture, and alignment. Starting out your golf journey with good, effective habits is much easier than fixing poor ones later. To help solidify these good habits, you should consider taking lessons from a professional golf instructor—either the PGA of America or the LPGA. They’ll teach you the rules, etiquette, strategy, course management, and more. This way, instead of wandering the course lost and clueless, you can get straight to swinging.