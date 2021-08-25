Going to the golf course can be one of the most relaxing parts of your day, but forgetting an important item will make it much less so. Don’t forget the most common golf bag essentials you need to bring on the course. Check out this checklist.
Golf Gloves
Golf gloves provide a better grip on the handle of your club, allowing you better control and a more powerful swing. Plus, you don’t want the club to fly out of your hands.
Sunscreen and Bug Spray
Most golf courses don’t provide much protection from the sun or pests. Sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 will protect you from the sun on the brightest days. Then, bug spray will keep mosquitoes at bay that may live near standing water.
Water Bottle
A long day at the golf course requires hydration, especially in the glaring sunshine. Maybe bring a few water bottles to ensure that you have enough water to last you the entire 18 holes.
Extra Golfing Tools
It’s a rookie mistake to bring just one of each item you need for golfing. Fill your golf bag with essentials such as:
- Balls
- Tees
- Clubs
- Markers
- Scorecards
Pain Reliever
Any sport may cause your body to ache. Be ready with your go-to pain reliever for times when muscles begin to cramp or other aches and pains settle in. If you suffer from persistent aches, percussion massage guns may help with sports recovery and aid or replace your over-the-counter medications or other forms of pain relief.
First Aid Kit
Keep a first aid kit with bandages, Neosporin, and a cold compress in case of an accident. You never know when you or someone in your group might fall, suffer a bee sting, or encounter another mishap.
Rain Gear
Rain can strike at any moment. Be sure to bring towels, an umbrella, and a jacket with a hood to protect yourself.
Golf bag essentials you need to bring on the course include traditional golfing gear, but you’ll also need items to keep you safe and comfortable. Bookmark this checklist to make sure you have everything you need each time you head to the golf course.