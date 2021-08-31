Fore! How To Have the Most Fun While Golfing

Golf has been a popular pastime for centuries. Since its invention in the 1400s, golf has been a massively successful hobby and sport for people all around the world. Its incredibly simple rules and objectives make it easy to pick up and play even if you’ve never swung a club before. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out and looking to have some fun, you should read on to find out how to have the most fun while golfing.

Stop Keeping Score

When you’re not having a great game, it can be hard to keep a positive attitude and have as much fun as possible. A great way to avoid this is to toss out the pencil and paper and just play to have fun. You’ll feel way less stressed about setting your new personal best and beating your friends. Sometimes, it’s nice to go out and play a game of golf just to spend some time with the people you care about.

Supe Up Your Cart

One of the lesser-known secrets to having the most fun while golfing is to bring out a golf cart loaded with awesome accessories. While most people use their golf cart simply as a means of transportation along the course, there are a lot of other neat ways you can use it to make your outing more fun. You can hook up a pair of speakers and play music while you golf (maintaining a respectable volume, of course), or you can set it up with custom lights and play a round at night!

Make Up Your Own Rules

This is one tip that can go a lot of different ways. Whether everyone has to swing with a blindfold on or take a drink for each stroke, inventing your own unique rule set is sure to keep everyone on their toes and encourage everyone to have a blast. We do it for board games all the time, so why not golf?

Playing golf is a lot of fun on its own, but bringing any or all of these factors into play is sure to make your game even more enjoyable.