Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not many people are comfortable leaving their homes for the golf course quite yet. Understandably, golf courses are public places, and many people who wish to go also fit the target demographic for the virus. However, anyone interested in practicing their golf skills can do so from their homes. Here are some ways to improve your golf game at home before heading back to the course.

Try Out a Golf Simulator

A golf simulator is more than a videogame—it’s a chance to improve your golf swing through virtual reality. A high-quality golf simulator is a great way to practice your golf game at home without high investments or changes. There is a wide range of simulators to choose from, ranging from small screens to full enclosures with modern technology. Set aside space in your basement or garage before setting up.

Work Your Core

Exercise is another great way to improve your golf game at home. Yoga, Pilates, and strength training also strengthen your core, which is responsible for a tight, accurate swing. As you train your core muscles, also train your flexibility. Strengthening and lengthening your muscles permits you a greater range of motion for more swing power. Soon, you’ll notice more power and precision with each stroke.

Install a Backyard Putting Green

Those with a large backyard can opt for a backyard putting green made from synthetic turf. There are many benefits of artificial golf greens you should know, from improving your performance by giving you a private practice space to providing a low-maintenance boost to your home’s market value. Depending on the amount of artificial golf greens you install, you can putt for as long as you like. This material is the same type used on professional golf courses that professionals play on. Not to mention, private golf greens are incredibly attractive and can raise your home’s market value. As a durable, low-maintenance grass alternative, your home will stand out with a beautifully green lawn all year long.