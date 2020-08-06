You’ve probably heard about golf simulators by now—you know, the device you can set up in your home to keep your skills sharp. Well, the coronavirus forced many of us to take some time off the green, but none of us expected months. A golf simulator will not only help you during the pandemic but during the off-season too. We’re going to teach you the basics of how to build a golf simulator at home. That way when you do return to the tee, you’re going to surprise all your friends because you never lost your touch. Read on to learn more.

You’ll need a net, practice mat, and plenty of space

Unsurprisingly, you first need to decide where your net is going to go. A lot of people prefer setting up their simulator in their garage or basement to avoid the risk of a golf ball going through their wall or window. Every net and simulator setup requires a different amount of room, so before you order a net, make sure you’re measuring your space. Additionally, don’t forget to take your ceiling height into consideration to avoid putting your club through the ceiling. Some people think they can get by without a turf practice mat, but you can’t because you don’t want to hit off carpet or other typical home flooring.

Choose a launch simulator and software

There are several launch simulators to choose from at various price points. You could easily spend a large sum of money on the launch simulator alone since it’s essentially the software that allows you to practice and connect to a screen. Some of the most popular launch simulators are the OptiShot2 and TrueGolf. However, your simulator is only helpful if you’re connecting it to software. The software reads the action from the simulator and displays it on the screen. Many people use World Golf Tour (WGT) or E6 Connect, but there are other options out there.

Decide which screen you’re connecting to

Depending on how much money you want to spend, you could go with a setup similar to the TrueGolf simulator that has a full screen before you. By having an impact screen, it’ll stop the ball, but you will need a projector as well. If you don’t want a projector, you can simply connect the simulator to a standard TV off to the side. Whether you’re using a TV or an impact screen, you’re going to need a high-speed HDMI cable to ensure the best connection.

Whether you’re a professional golfer, a weekend warrior, or you conduct business while on golf trips, you should build a golf simulator at home. Who doesn’t want to show their friends that they haven’t lost their game after staying at home during lockdown and the off-season? A golf simulator will help you do just that.