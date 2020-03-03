USGA Announces 2020 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Qualifying Sites

The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced qualifying sites for the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, which will be contested July 9-12, 2020, at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. Qualifying, conducted over 18 holes, will take place at 17 sites between May 26 and June 11. The championship is open to any female competitor who is at least 50 years of age on or before July 9 and whose Handicap Index® does not exceed 7.4. Online player registration is now open at champs.usga.org. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 20. The U.S. Senior Women’s Open format mirrors that of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open championships: a walking-only, 72-hole stroke-play competition over four consecutive days. There will be a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties. The championship will be the third USGA Open championship and fifth overall USGA championship hosted by Brooklawn Country Club. The club has previously hosted the 1974 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by David Nevatt; the 1979 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Jerilyn Britz; the 1987 U.S. Senior Open, won by Gary Player; and the 2003 U.S. Girls’ Junior, won by 16-year-old Sukjin-Lee Wuesthoff. The inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open was held at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., in 2018, and was won by World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies. In 2019, Helen Alfredsson topped Trish Johnson and Juli Inkster by two strokes to capture the 2nd U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., which will host a qualifier this year on May 28. For 2020 U.S. Senior Women’s Open information, visit usseniorwomensopen.com. 2020 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Qualifying Sites (17) Tuesday, May 26 (1)

White Horse Golf Club, Kingston, Wash. Wednesday, May 27 (1)

Cog Hill Golf & Country Club (Ravines Course), Lemont, Ill. Thursday, May 28 (2)

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

Richland Country Club, Nashville, Tenn. Monday, June 1 (3)

Green Valley Country Club, Fairfield, Calif.

The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, Calif.

The Shore Club, Cape May Court House, N.J. Tuesday, June 2 (4)

Murphy Creek Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.

Atlanta Country Club, Marietta, Ga.

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Sunningdale Golf Club, Scarsdale, N.Y. Wednesday, June 3 (2)

Thorny Lea Golf Club, Brockton, Mass.

Heritage Golf Club, Hilliard, Ohio Monday, June 8 (2)

Papago Golf Course, Phoenix, Ariz.

The Oaks Club (Heron Course), Osprey, Fla. Tuesday, June 9 (1)

Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch, Texas Thursday, June 11 (1)

Springfield Golf & Country Club, Springfield, Va.