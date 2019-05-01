NORTON, Massachusetts – On Monday, May 6, Mass Golf will be conducting its second USGA qualifier of the season when it welcomes 37 golfers – including 18 amateurs – to Norton’s TPC Boston for the U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifier. The low-scorer following the 36-hole qualifier will advance to the Championship Proper being held at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina from May 30-June 2, 2019.

A first and second alternate spot will also be up for grabs at the qualifier, the 21st of 25 36-hole sectional qualifiers being held across the United States, Japan, China, Korea, and England, respectively.

Of the 37 competitors in the field, eight competitors list their residency in Massachusetts, including amateurs Jennifer Keim (South Yarmouth), Angela Garvin (Feeding Hills), Rebecca Skoler (Needham), Gabrielle Shieh (Carlisle) and Alison Paik (Sharon) as well as professionals Jacquelyn Eleey (Quincy), Alison Walshe (Cambridge) and Camden Morrison (Millis).

With one qualifying spot up for grabs, the lowest scorer will join fellow Bay Staters Shannon Johnson, the reigning U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champions, and LPGA players Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare – all of whom are exempt into the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open field!

Competitors will play on the same course that has previously hosted a professional tournament each Labor Day Weekend since 2003. From 2003-2006, TPC Boston played host to the Deutche Bank Championship and from 2007-2016, the Deutche Bank Championship became part of the FedEx Cup Playoff Cup. In both 2017 and 2018, the name of the championship was changed to the Dell Technologies Championship. With the change of the PGA Championship Playoffs from four events to three events, the Northern Trust Championship will return to TPC Boston in 2020.



