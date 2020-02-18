The U.S. Senior Open is Coming to Newport!

This year the U.S. Senior Open will take place at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. The U.S. Senior Open will be from June 25th to June 28th and is sure to be a good one! Not to mention, the Newport Country Club is a beautiful place to visit if you have never been, as it opened back in 1894 and was created and originally designed by William F. Davis.

Here are some important and fun facts that you should know about the upcoming U.S. Senior Open: