Affordable Rounds for Kids Now Available in 31 States and Canada

(PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.) – Youth on Course – the non-profit organization providing young people with subsidized golf, college scholarships, caddie programs and paid internships – partners with Mass Golf to bring $5 rounds of golf to youth in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Members ages 6-18 in the Bay State will be able to join the Youth on Course national network and access golf for $5 or less per round at 1,100 facilities across 31 states and Canada. Mass Golf member clubs currently offering Youth on Course tee times include:

Chelmsford Country Club

Cranberry Valley Golf Course

Crystal Lake Golf Course

DW Field Golf Course

Egremont Country Club

Leo J. Martin Memorial Golf Course

Maynard Golf Course

Newton Commonwealth Golf Course

Norwood Country Club

Ponkapoag GC #1

Ponkapoag GC #2

Rockland Golf Course

Stoneham Oaks Golf Course

Swanson Meadows Golf Course

The Links at Mass Golf

Unicorn Golf Course

Waubeeka Golf Links

“Massachusetts is home to an incredibly active population of golfers with a long history of participation in the sport,” says Adam Heieck, Youth on Course CEO. “It is a thrill to be able to provide their next generation of golfers with access to the game in an affordable way.”

Golfers joining Youth on Course will receive the same primary benefits provided to all Mass Golf members, including a USGA Handicap Index, access to competitive events, subscriptions to MassGolfer Magazine and Global Golf Post New England, plus more. For more information please visit www.massgolf.org/youthoncourse.

“Through this partnership with Youth on Course, Mass Golf is able to celebrate the tradition, fun and enjoyment of golf by sharing it with future generations in an inviting and accessible way,” says Jesse Menachem, Executive Director of Mass Golf. “We introduce our juniors to the game through our six First Tee of Massachusetts locations, which serves as a natural feeder system into Youth on Course, where our members now have a resource through which they can play the game at an affordable and unobtrusive rate.”

Under the guidance of the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts (WGAM), the first-ever state-wide tournament was held in the Bay State in the fall of 1900 at Oakley Country Club. In 1903 a total of 38 clubs came together to help form the Massachusetts Golf Association, which conducted its first championship – the Massachusetts Amateur – that same year at Myopia Hunt Club. The merger between the WGAM and MGA in 2018 represented a coming together of two organizations that collectively represent more than 200 years of Bay State golf history.

Operating in every U.S. region, Youth on Course has more than 50,000 active members. Since 2006, juniors have played more than 10 million holes and 765,000 rounds while the organization has helped generate more than $5.2 million in tee-time revenue reimbursed back to individual golf courses. In addition to subsidized rounds, Youth on Course also facilitates paid internships, a caddie program and nationwide scholarships. They have awarded 223 students with college scholarships totaling more than $1.4 million in financial support. The current Youth on Course scholarship retention rate is ninety-four percent, with 80 students already graduated.

The core purpose of Youth on Course is to provide youth with access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Members play hundreds of courses for $5 or less, benefit from employment through the caddie and internship program, and receive college scholarships. Headquartered in Pebble Beach, Youth on Course is a 501(c)3 organization that began as the charitable arm of the Northern California Golf Association. Since 2006, more than 765,000 rounds have been played by Youth on Course members and more than $1.4 million has been raised for college scholarships. In the United States Youth on Course serves Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin with the goal of delivering affordable golf in all 50 states by 2021. The program has expanded to Alberta, Canada with plans on servicing every province by 2022.

