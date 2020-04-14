Walpole Country Club, A Tucked Away Private Gem in Massachusetts

I was fortunate to be able to play Walpole County Club (WCC) last July by participating in the MassGolf.org member day program (more about that later). WCC is a highly regarded private course tucked away in a secluded corner of the town on 233 Baker Street, near Route 1 in Sharon. WCC has hosted the Mass Open, New England Open, MGA Mid-Amateur, U.S. Amateur qualifying, NEWGA Championship, and the NEGPA Pro Senior tournaments and more. I found this course to be in exceptional condition, tee to green, and I was not disappointed.

This course had wonderfully cut fairways and not a blemish to be seen on any green. Many gentle elevation changes and a few blind tee shots to keep me honest. Every bunker was crisply edged and raked up to the brim with brilliant white beach sand. These were the best bunkers I have seen in New England. The undulating layout suited me well as I usually hit a draw and only one hole was a dog leg right. The 18th finishing hole was memorable par 5 with a forced carry tee shot over a long pond. Choosing how much to bite off the angle to land safely was testy having never played here before.

The course is not terribly long at 6,628 yards from the blues rating at 72.6 and a slope of 133. Normally I play the white tees, at this was 6,182 yards, 70.7 and a slope of 129 and was fine by me. This was a Monday event the club house was closed to the group so I cannot add anything about the amenities. The grounds were very beautiful and landscaped nicely. I had a later tee time and did not get to try the range. I seemed very narrow and there doesn’t seem anywhere where they could expand it, but just the same it was adequate, I am sure.

Walpole CC is a must play if you can find a way on it. I applied for a lottery on the Mass Golf web site and was lucky enough to get one of the limited, member day, slots. I suggest checking out the list of clubs available and apply early. They always sell out and it was easy to see why Walpole CC was such a treat for me.