The Very Best Time for Drive Golf Vacations

Golf Travelers are Planning Road Trips this Year

It’s common nature for golfers to plan golf vacations each year in every season. The idea of getting away to new courses, resorts and regions is what makes golf such a universally loved sport. The game draws us to new places, destinations and challenges. In most sports the playing fields are pretty much the same, but in golf, every course is a different and unique experience. Years ago, golf trips were mostly taken by automobile with friends and family visiting their favorite resorts and regions. With our present situation with COVID 19, its time to get back to golf road trips. For all of us in the Northeast, it could not be a better time to rediscover the incredible golfing places right here in our own backyard.

In less than a day’s drive, there are hundreds of world class golfing resorts and regions that golfers from all over the world come to visit each year, here in the Northeast. We are blessed with some of the finest seaside, mountainside and countryside facilities with more diversity in design, terrain and character than almost anywhere in the world today. From Ocean City to Atlantic City, Long Island, Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the Island’s, and the coast of Maine you will find some of the most amazing seaside golf in the country. Northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Upstate, NY are home to a wide variety of golf resorts, gaming resorts and fantastic family resorts with golf courses and a vast array of resort amenities for the entire family. Northern New England boast some of the most spectacular mountain golf resorts in Vermont, New Hampshire and Northern Maine with dramatic course designs and amazing vistas.

Let’s not forget Eastern Canada & the Maritimes which is packed with luxurious resorts in Toronto, Quebec and Montreal, which are only about 300 miles from Boston and New York. They offer historic stately hotels and resorts along the Great lakes. In eastern Canada Prince Edward Island is a golf mecca and New Brunswick and Nova Scotia offer some of the most dramatic seaside course designs in the world. The beauty of drive golf vacations you can enjoy both golf in the White Mountain of New Hampshire and the Maine or Novo Scotia seaside links in the same day. The beauty is that packaging a few destinations in one road trip is pretty easy here in the Northeast. The truth is, most golfers from the Northeast who have been to Myrtle Beach, Florida, the Southwest and across the pond have not enjoyed Northeast resort golf as much as those golf travelers who visit from outside the region. It’s a great time to rediscover Northeast Golf – Can You Say Road trip!