The Club at New Seabury Restores Ocean Course

TO COMPLETE 36 HOLE RENOVATION

RESHAPED FEATURES ENHANCE OCEAN VIEWS, PLAYABILITY AND EXPERIENCE

THE CLUB AT NEW SEABURY–

MASHPEE, MA (June 15, 2020) – The Club at New Seabury has completed renovations of its Ocean Course and restored the 7,131 yard track to its original glory. With aesthetic enhancements, design variety, new drainage and full bunker renovation for golfers of all levels to enjoy.

“We have improved the ambiance, play ability and maintainability of the Ocean Course with this renovation, the final steps of our multi-year, multi-million dollar plan, all in an effort to enhance our Club offerings,” said The Club at New Seabury President Chris Card. “We’re thrilled to bring this storied course back to a level it deserves.”

The Ocean Course renovation, which spanned eight months, completes the Club’s 36-hole renovation which included New Seabury’s Dunes Course in 2019. Architect Bruce Hepner of Hepner Golf Design, in collaboration with Agriscapes Golf Course Construction and Scott Nickerson, New Seabury’s Director of Agronomy and Project Manager, developed a plan for both courses.

With the Ocean Course, enhancements were made to the front nine setting which offers views of the Atlantic Ocean. As well as redesigned rebuilt and repositioned bunkers; expanded fairways, recontoured multiple greens and the relocation of cart paths on designated holes.

Hepner who has renovated some of the world’s most renowned and top-ranked golf courses, said: “The renovation of the Ocean Course takes advantage of the ocean, pure and simple. Our goal was to make the golf better and interesting by changing grass lines and angles so people can subtly enjoy their round and surroundings. We infused classic architecture into the site to make it feel old, a classic style, where the golf course lays right on the land.”

Heppner’s renovation also included a regrading of the first and ninth holes to enhance the ocean views from the entire first hole. He also approached the landscape and plantings so visually the course and the ocean could come together.

According to Scott Nickerson, Director of Agronomy and Project Manager, “Several approaches were also reshaped to give golfers an option and avenue to access the greens without forced carries. Which allows the higher handicap player with lower shot trajectory a chance to get rewarded for their shot. And with the same concept in mind, many fairways were expanded.”

Added Jim Clay, Director of Golf at the Club at New Seabury: “The work completed on our property has enhanced each course while maintaining the unique characteristics each course in known for. The modifications made look like they’ve been here for years, they look natural and blend well with the course and its surroundings.”

A hole-by-hole overview of renovation notes of the Ocean Course project follows (BELOW):

ABOUT THE CLUB OF NEW SEABURY:

The Club at New Seabury is a premier Private Golf Community, boasting resort amenities with spectacular views of the iconic Nantucket Sound. Membership at New Seabury provides a Cape Cod vacation lifestyle. With two championship waterfront golf courses, full-service clubhouse, five restaurants, two beach clubs and beach bars, state-of-the-art fitness facility, sixteen tennis courts, pools, walking trails & more. Your experiences with family and friends will provide you memories to last a lifetime. Resort guests will enjoy a taste of the New Seabury lifestyle in our newly renovated guest accommodations, while future home owners will find unique neighborhoods set amidst the country club setting. For more information visit:https://www.newseabury.com or call 508-539-8322.

The Club at New Seabury, Ocean Course Renovation Notes – Hole by hole

Designer: Bruce Hepner

HOLE NO. 1:

Re-graded fairway through the green. Raised landing area 5+ feet Re-Built all bunkers (9). Added two fairway bunkers on right side. Created Native areas.

HOLE NO. 2:

Rebuilt and shifted tees. Expanded fairway edges through the green. Rebuilt existing bunkers (3 to 7). Created Native areas, relocated cart path near tees and green, removed cart path crossing fairway, raised selected areas of fairway and fairway drainage.

HOLE NO. 3:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (3 to 6), added three bunkers on right side between ¾ and created native areas. Removed cart path crossing fairway, relocated cart path to left of green, raised selected areas of fairway and improved fairway drainage.

HOLE NO. 4:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (2), improved fairway drainage and added forward tee on green side of pond.

HOLE NO. 5:

Expanded and re-graded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (7 to 8), added one fairway bunker in landing area, created native areas, raised selected areas of fairway and improved fairway drainage.

HOLE NO. 6:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, enlarged forward tee and raised 1’, rebuilt existing bunkers (3 to 4), created native areas and improved fairway drainage.

HOLE NO. 7:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (4 to 5), added fairway bunker in landing area on right side, created native areas and improved fairway drainage.

HOLE NO. 8:

Rebuilt and expanded tees, expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (3) and created native area.

HOLE NO 9:

Re-built and shifted all tees, re-built all bunkers (2 to 5), re-built and shifted Green, created native areas and removed and built new path near tees.

HOLE NO 10:

Rebuilt entire green complex with new root zone material, rebuilt and shifted middle and forward tees, expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (6 to 6) and fairway grading work, relocated cart path near tees and created native areas.

HOLE NO. 11:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (2 to 3), re-graded green edge and mounds surrounding green-site, relocated cart path to the right of the green and created native areas.

HOLE NO 12:

Rebuilt green with all new root zone and grading, expanded right fairway edge through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (3) and created native areas.

HOLE NO 13:

Expand, re-shape, and re-grass fairway edges through the green.

Rebuild existing bunkers

Create Native areas.

HOLE NO. 14:

Rebuilt forward tee, rebuilt existing bunkers (3), removed bunker and re-contoured behind green and created native areas.

HOLE NO. 15 :

Rebuilt entire green complex using all new root zone material, expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (3 to 4), removed cart path, relocated right side of green and create native areas.

HOLE NO. 16:

Rebuilt entire green complex using all new root zone material, expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers (5), removed left fairway bunker and created native areas.

HOLE NO. 17:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, rebuilt existing bunkers, removed left greenside bunker and added fairway bunker 30yds short of green.

HOLE NO. 18:

Expanded fairway edges through the green, re-graded fairway and removed bunker and re-built existing bunkers (2).