Swansea Country Club Named NEGCOA Course of the Year for 2022

The New England Golf Course Owners Association (NEGCOA) is pleased to announce Swansea Country Club has been named the 2022 Chapter Course of the Year. Swansea Country Club was recognized as course of the year based on four key areas including Exceptional Quality of the Course, Exceptional Quality of Ownership and Management, Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community, and Significant Contributions to the Game.

Owned by Larry and Hilda Doyle for the last 30 years, Swansea Country Club, located in Swansea, Massachusetts is a gem of a semi-private facility. The family takes great pride in the course operation, conditions, quality of the staff, and ability to provide access to the game of golf no matter what type of golfer comes to play.

Owner, Larry Doyle, has been a member of the NEGCOA since the 1990s and even served on the Board of Directors for a time. He got an early start in the golf industry caddying at the age of 9 for a club in Michigan. Over the years, Larry moved through the ranks in the golf business, learning much from his mentors at Singing Hills CC. This road prepared him for the day when he purchased Swansea CC in 1992. It didn’t take long before Hilda was right there with him, handling the books and serving as controller for the club.

Significant improvements were made in all areas of the operations – from the clubhouse to the golf course, practice areas, and even the pool. The Doyle’s invested in their staff, hiring Robb Martin who has been with them for over 17years. And the club has shown great generosity to the community in the many charitable donations that come by way of the facility and events taking place there. Environmentally, the ownership has proven that they are stewards of the property through their participation in many conservation and environmental programs including the AudubonCooperative Sanctuary Program.

Swansea Country Club was recognized for its accomplishments at the Annual Chapter Meeting held December 2 at Lake of Isles in N. Stonington, CT. Robb Martin, Golf Operations Manager, was on- hand to accept the award on behalf of the Doyle’s who are away in the Carolinas. The course will now move forward in the selection process for National Course of the Year (to be announced at the NGCOA Golf Business Conference in Orlando, in January). For more information about Swansea Country Club visit www.swanseacountryclub.com.

The NEGCOA is an organization made up of golf course owners and operators who are dedicated to promoting the game of golf, improving course conditions, and providing fun and appealing golf experiences for our customers. TheNEGCOA and its 200 plus member clubs are always looking for better solutions, creative programs and ideas to help golfers enjoy the game more and improve the bottom line for operators. The NEGCOA, in conjunction with the COA, provides its member-owners/operators with ongoing educational resources, cost savings programs, and advocacy.

Additional information will be posted soon to www.negcoa.org.