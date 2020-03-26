Segregansett Family Membership Welcomes All

Great golf courses have great traditions and Segregansett Country Club is no exception. In 1983 the tradition started with the construction of a 3 -hole golf course. Over the years it was moved to its current spot in Taunton where it has grown to be an 18 -hole championship course that is very challenging, but also very fair. From the back it plays 6,700 yards but there are 4 sets of tees that should accommodate everyone no matter what their handicap may be. The folks at Segregansett have adopted the policy of “playing it forward.” A set of green tees are placed in front of the red tees making the course more manageable for less experienced golfers.

Junior golfers are certainly the future of the game, but many courses restrict the times where the youngsters are able to play. However, Segregansett allows juniors to play most of the time as long as they are accompanied by a parent. There is a practice area with grass tees to warm up before your round. If you want to sharpen your skills, make an appointment with head pro Rob Baxter. Rob was the top Rhode Island Amateur in 1981 and last year was named golf teacher of the year. Let Rob work with the young golfers in your family and they will develop their game to their full potential.

Family memberships are available at a very competitive rate. If you would like to give Segragansett a try before your sign-up, try the “member for a day “option. Fifty dollars will let you play a round at this historic course and that includes a cart. The members are very friendly, the condition is exceptional, and the food is great. Check out the details at www.segragansettcc.com or call Rob at 508 824-9110. And bring the entire family with you. It will be a great day for all.