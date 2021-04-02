Pound Ridge Golf Club Opens For 2021 Golf Season

(POUND RIDGE, N.Y.) – Pound Ridge Golf Club – legendary Pete Dye’s modern public marvel in Westchester County announces the opening of its 2021 golf season on April 2.

Ranked No. 6 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in New York,” Pound Ridge is Pete Dye’s only Empire State design. Less than an hour drive from New York City, a half-hour from White Plains and less than 15 minutes from both Stamford and Greenwich, (Conn.), the celebrated architect’s acclaimed layout exemplifies his genius for creating exceptional shot values as a pure well as a pure golf experience few public facilities can match.

Named No. 7 in “Toughest Courses in the U.S.” by GOLF Channel’s Golf Advisor, Pound Ridge will host the rescheduled 2020 Metropolitan Golf Association (MGA) Public Links Championship on June 17. The tournament will mark the 73rd rendition of the prestigious MGA event which is the oldest public golf course championship in the U.S.

“We’re excited to continue the momentum from our 2020 season as a record number of golfers teed it up on our classic Pete Dye-designed course last year,” says Darren Wang, managing partner of Pound Ridge Golf Club. “We look forward to welcoming players of any and all abilities to enjoy one of the region’s truly special golf experiences while savoring savoring the bucolic, tranquil setting.”

Pound Ridge sits regally on 172 acres of pastoral Westchester County with dramatic rock outcroppings, streams and wooded, rolling hills converging to create an enjoyable and challenging par-72 course. Five sets of tees range from 5,151 to 7,165 yards providing challenges for golfers of all skill levels. Among its unforgettable holes is the dramatic par-5 13th which is home to “Pete’s Rock,” a giant boulder that rests in the middle of the fairway.

For more information, or to book a tee time, please call 914.764.5771 or visit www.poundridgegolf.com.

Opened in 2008, Pound Ridge Golf Club is the only course in New York designed by the legendary Pete Dye. Located in Westchester County, it is less than an hour north of New York City and minutes from Stamford and Greenwich, Connecticut. Pound Ridge Golf Club is the premier high-end, public course in the metropolitan New York area.

Pound Ridge Golf Club is a full bentgrass facility, hewn from 172 acres of magnificent cliffs, streams and wooded hills. Dramatic rock formations and boulders were left onsite, creating one of the most visually stunning settings for golf in the United States. More than 14,000-linear-feet of rock wall surrounds trees, wetlands, and water hazards. These frame contoured fairways wind through hardwood forests and fescue mounds leading to open meadows with picturesque green complexes.

Fans of Dye will find all the legendary designer’s renowned touches on display: dramatic mounding, rhythmic routing, and subtle deception meld to create an imminently challenging and fair golf experience. Pound Ridge Golf Club reflects the best in contemporary course design and is unique in a region filled with classic courses.

The par-72 layout measures 7,165 yards and houses five sets of tees ideal of players of all abilities. The facility boasts a practice range, short game area and putting green. The property features some of the highest points in Westchester County with several tee boxes offering expansive vistas of the surrounding countryside.

Notable holes include the par-5, 13th – home to “Pete’s Rock,” a giant boulder that rests in the middle of the fairway – and the par-3 15th – dubbed “Headstone” – which is flanked on the right by a large rock outcropping that protrudes into the elongated, 9,000-square-foot green.

