THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE

There are few places anywhere in the Northeast that offer unprecedented Jack Nicklaus designed golf, four-season vacationing and living, and amenities and recreational opportunities in every month of the year. Surrounded by the White Mountains and ski havens in the winter, Owl’s Nest is the fastest growing resort in New England and has been delighting golfers for over 20 years. Over the next year, the expansion will include the grand opening of a brand new beach and pool complex, Phase 1 of the Hotel Village, which will be inclusive of 13 new lodging units with 3 suites each along the lake, 4 model homes for real estate sale in the new North Lake development, as well as a Lake House Venue with the ability to host upwards of 500 people. Furthermore, the expansion will include a new Boathouse Venue with a bar and grill overlooking the pool and beach, a 10-mile paved loop for jogging, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, a year-round pool with a new food and beverage pavilion to host concerts. Energy efficient, prefab modern mountain cabins are planned as well as larger single-family homes.

The Community

The master plan organizes the homes around communal outdoor spaces all connected by multi-use trails. Each house is nestled perfectly throughout the resort, giving you spectacular views of the White Mountains. You will be secluded in your own little sanctuary without being reclusive and still being able to enjoy all the amenities of resort life. Homes range from cozy one-bedroom cottages to custom built larger seasonal or year-round residences within the community. Living in the White Mountains is always spectacular, but the proximity of the Owl’s Nest gives you full access to all White Mountain’s major attractions and tourist areas with a quiet private resort community of your own at your front door. The area is simply one of the most pristine regions in the Northeast.

The Golf Club

Owl’s Nest Golf Club was ranked #6 best Nicklaus-Designed course by value worldwide by NBC Golf Pass which takes into account 400+ Nicklaus Design courses in 40 states and 45 countries throughout the world. Owl’s Nest features New Hampshire’s only Nicklaus-Designed course which builds on a challenging but playable track for players of all levels. This eighteen-hole course boasts the ultimate golf experience, extraordinary scenic views, an award-winning restaurant, and a luxury home community. Owl’s Nest is an ideal venue for weddings and events, offering on-site catering and accommodations. Here, visitors can enjoy scenic inspired living that can only be found in the White Mountains.

Spectacular White Mountain Homes

Cradled by the majestic White Mountains and surrounded by hardwood forests that put each season’s beauty on display, our homes offer authentic mountain charm with the comfort of modern efficiencies. Each one is secluded but not reclusive and is located just two hours north of Boston. At Owl’s Nest, the weekend escape is never more than a short drive away.

Limitless Four-Season Amenities & Activities

Experience both indoor and outdoor activities. Whether you want to relax or play, “boredom” doesn’t exist in the Owl’s Nest vocabulary. Our homes are for the young, the old(er), and the young at heart. Age 1 or 91 — the only thing required is an inquisitive mind and a continued search for the good life.… and the best is yet to come. With restaurants, amenities and an Inn in the works, now is the perfect time to join the community and watch it blossom.

General Manager Brad McCoil, said, “The expansion of Owl’s Nest will not only allow people to experience the getaway of a lifetime, but will also provide various real estate opportunities to own a vacation home in such an exciting and up-and-coming location. Owl’s Nest’s expansion is planned to continue into 2022 and 2023, and will include 2 luxury apartment buildings, the “Lakeside Lodge” with 36 hotel room suites with private balconies, Phase 2 of the Hotel Village which will include standalone units and boutique hotels with a brand-new spa and fitness facility as well as lifestyle-inspired upscale restaurant, and more”.

The Owl’s Nest Resort is located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views. For more information on Owl’s Nest Resort, please visit https://www.owlsnestresort.com/.