More Reasons than Ever to Join and Experience Montcalm Golf Club

The Montcalm Golf Club, one of New England’s premier golf experiences located in Enfield, New Hampshire, will open its golf course May 11 in response to the Governor’s COVID-19, 2.0 procedural updates announced May 1. To ensure safety, the course will introduce new operating procedures to keep members and New Hampshire residents safe, while also enforcing social distancing.

As part of the 2020 golf season, the award-winning, 6,829 yard Montcalm Golf Club will also introduce a new practice and training facility, a new golf school and a variety of membership packages. Non-members are welcome to preview the course, book a tee time to play a round of golf at their leisure and enroll in golf school.

“These are unprecedented times for us all and we know how eager everyone is to get outside. We’re excited to welcome members as well as new golfers and get the season underway,” said Steve Rogers, Montcalm Golf Club’s Director of Golf. “Our commitment is to offer a safe, ‘inclusive yet exclusive’ experience to golfers of all skill sets and with new ownership invested in providing a best-in-class venue, we are eager to welcome the community to enjoy golf at our place of calm and tranquility.”

The owners, who recently acquired Montcalm (last summer), have enhanced the Club’s amenities with a new training and practice venue that includes 40 Full Swing natural grass hitting stations, 20 PGA Tour approved Turf Hound hitting stations, bent grass putting and chipping green, as well as beautifully groomed practice bunkers and pitching areas. A new 7,000 + square foot putting green is also being installed for 2020 which will be ready for use by June 15. Montcalm also has 60 new Club Car Tempo golf carts with Visage (GPS and mobile information system).

Montcalm’s new golf school offers one and two-day sessions (in June, July and August) and includes video analysis, instruction, unlimited practice and golf, club storage, breakfast and lunch. In addition there are weekly golf clinics for men (Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m.), women (Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.) and juniors (Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.).

Headed by Rogers, a 26 year member of the PGA who has a rich history of Instruction at some of the finest facilities in the country from Newport (RI) Country Club to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, home of the “Killer Golf Schools,” to current cutting edge PGA proving ground Joey D Golf in Jupiter, Florida.

Situated between the Green Mountain National Forest and the White Mountain National Forest in the Upper Valley section of the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region, Montcalm Golf Club has outstanding panoramic mountain views of Killington, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Mt. Ascutney, as well as rolling hills of velvet green fairways and greens.

Montcalm Golf Club is conveniently located off of I 89 Exit 15 – 2 Smith Pond Rd. Enfield, NH 03748.

For more information: call 603-448-5665 or visit the website: https://montcalmgolfclub.com.