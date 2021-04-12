Montcalm Golf Course Is The New Home For Dartmouth Golf

ENFIELD, N.H. (April 9, 2021) — Montcalm Golf Club is pleased to announce that it is the new home golf course to the Dartmouth College men’s and women’s golf teams.

The two-year partnership provides the Big Green program access to practice and play at the award-winning, 6,829-yard Enfield, New Hampshire based course, imagined and built by Andrew Sigler, a graduate of Dartmouth (’53) and Tuck (’56). The partnership provides Dartmouth access to Montcalm’s course and its state-of-the-art practice facilities as well as the ability to host tournaments. Montcalm will also carry Dartmouth merchandise in their pro shop.

Last July, it was announced that Hanover Country Club would permanently close. In January, Dartmouth reinstated its men’s and women’s golf teams and, therefore, needed a new home.

“We are sensitive to the challenges and transitions the Dartmouth golf program has endured over the past year, but we are pleased to support, welcome and accommodate the Big Green,” said Steve Rogers, Director of Golf at Montcalm Golf Club. “We will do everything to ensure they, like all our Montcalm members, feel at home and thrive here with the use of our course and state-of-the-art practice and training facility. This partnership provides us with the ability to host competitive play and showcase our course to some of New England’s finest collegiate players.”

It was close to 20 years ago when Sigler designed and built Montcalm as a result of Dartmouth temporarily closing the Hanover Country Club in 2001 for renovations. Golf Digest recognized the course among the top-10 best new private courses in the U.S. in 2005, and the magazine acknowledged Montcalm again in 2007 as one of the best in New Hampshire.

Rich Parker, Dartmouth’s Bill Johnson Head Coach of Men’s Golf, is complimentary of Montcalm’s recent enhancements to its amenities in 2020, namely a new training and practice venue that includes 40 full-swing, natural-grass hitting stations, 20 PGA Tour approved Turf Hound hitting stations and a bent-grass putting and chipping green, as well as beautifully groomed practice bunkers and pitching areas. A new 5,700-square-foot putting green was also installed for 2020.

“We are excited to have our men’s and women’s golf programs being able to call Montcalm their home,” Dartmouth Director of Athletics and Recreation Peter Roby said. “I’ve visited the course and was impressed with the amenities related to practice and understand that it is a true test of golf. Our golfers will benefit from Montcalm’s hospitality and will enjoy all it has to offer.”

Situated between the Green Mountain National Forest and the White Mountain National Forest in the Upper Valley section of the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region, Montcalm Golf Club has outstanding panoramic mountain views of Killington, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Mt. Ascutney, as well as rolling hills of velvet fairways and greens. Montcalm Golf Club is conveniently located off of I-89 Exit 15 at 2 Smith Pond Rd. Enfield, NH 03748. For more information: call 603-448-5665 or visit the website: https://montcalmgolfclub.com.