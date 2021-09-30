Great Clubhouses of the Northeast

From Northeast Golf
The clubhouse is the focal center of golf clubs across the U.S. and throughout the world. The clubhouse is where members meet, socialize, dine and celebrate the game of golf. Clubhouse designs are part of the game and a personal statement by each facility to welcome its members and guests to enjoy, the amenities and the hospitality of the management and staff. Some have stood the test of time and are tried and true in their traditional design. Yet, others reach for a new expression of modern architecture in their design with a new approach to function and style. In this issue we take a look at a few of our favorites in each of the Northeast States. Every club is unique as every course is unique, enjoy!
Boothbay Harbor Country Club Maine
Boothbay Harbor’s clubhouse is the perfect blend of luxury and the great outdoors. Opened in 2016, this classic New England design was recognized by Architectural Digest as best in state in their “Most Beautiful Clubhouses in Every State.” Designed by The Knickerbocker Group.
The Quechee Club Quechee Vermont
The Quechee Clubhouse was constructed and designed in 1974 to encompass all 4-season activities at the club. In 2016 and 2017, renovations added additional aquatics center, expanded fitness and an outdoor expansive pool complex. The vision was that of John Davidson.
Omni Mt Washington Resort Brenton Woods New Hampshire
The Mt. Washington Course was completed by Donald Ross in 1915 – The mountain cabin-style clubhouse fits perfectly overlooking the Presidential Mountain Range. The project was part of a 50-million-dollar resort restoration completed in 2009, Samyn-D’Elia Architects.
Granite Links Quarry Hills Quincy Massachusetts
The impossible task to transform a cityside municipal landfill by architect John Sanford into one of the region’s most beautiful golf courses was a challenge. The stately New England style clubhouse offers unprecedented views of the Boston skyline.
Newport Country Club Newport Rhode Island
There are very few more iconic and stately historic clubhouses that have played such a major role in the history of golf in America. Whitney Warren designed the classic, Beaux Arts style Clubhouse overlooking Brenton Point in 1895. Ron Forse supervised the 2005 restoration.
Brooklawn Country Club Fairfield Connecticut
Brooklawn was one of the first 12 member clubs of the USGA. The club was designed in 1886 by A.W. Tillinghast and has hosted numerous Open Championships. The clubhouse has classic lines and sweeping rooflines. Young Tom Morris was the first Pro followed by Gene Sarazen.
The Bridge Bridgehampton New York
The Bridge overlooks Sag Harbor in the Hamptons and is undeniably one of the most eclectic clubhouse designs in the country. The vision by Robert Rubin was to create something unique for the “untucked crowd.” Co-designed by Bryce Swanson and Keith Evans.
Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City New Jersey
Overlooking the New York City skyline Liberty National designed by Bob Culp and Tom Kite is one of the most spectacular new courses in the nation. The clubhouse design by Lindsay Newman embraces the location with magnificent vistas in every direction.