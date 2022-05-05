10 Great Courses You Can Play in Massachusetts & Rhode Island

The states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island have great golf history dating back to the late 1800s. These two relatively small states have over 400 golf facilities of which 75% are open to public play. The region is blessed with public access golf courses designed by the very best golf course architects in the history of the game. Donald Ross, Geoffrey Cornish, Jack Nicklaus, A.W. Tillinghast and a host of other great golf course architects designed numerous courses in the region. From seaside to parkland designs there is an endless list of public golf facilities that are each unique and great to play.
Southern New England Golf has an amazing variety of public access golf courses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Over 20,000 years ago the Laurentide Glacier reseeded carving the shorelines in Massachusetts and Rhode Island creating dramatic landscapes that make the region a perfect pallet for amazing golf course designs. The sea level shorelines are perfect for links-style courses and moving from the coast, the changes in elevations with glacial outcroppings create completely different design elements. Even at the prestigious Country Club in Brookline Massachusetts where this year’s U.S. Open will be held, there are outcroppings throughout the golf course that designer Willie Campbell had to work around in 1895. Golf in the Northeast offers some of the most dramatic course designs found anywhere in the world.
The Masters kicks off the golf season in the Northeast every year. Playing conditions in the early season can be less than perfect, especially along the coast with ocean temperatures still a bit cool. In no special order, you will find a list of some of our favorite public access courses throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Get out and play, and enjoy some of these truly amazing courses.
Rhode Island
Newport National Middletown RI
Arthur Hills Designed
With humble foundations as a 200-acre landscape nursery, the Newport National Golf Club is easily Rhode Island’s best. An 18-hole links golf design with dramatic views of the Atlantic and Sakonnet River Passage. https://newportnational.com
Meadowbrook Richmond RI
Roger Rulewich Designed
A spectacular course with rolling fairways and many elevations. At Par 72 and 7400 yards from the back tees, it is the longest public course in Rhode Island. With large greens, beautifully sculptured bunkers, and strategically placed water hazards. https://www.meadowbrookgolfri.com
Montaup Country Club Portsmouth RI
Member Designed
In 1923 a group of businessmen from nearby Fall River, MA built a small course on a seaside peach orchid on Mt Hope Bay. Today this 18-hole course remains one of the region’s favorites with spectacular water views and is always in top condition. https://www.montaupcc.com
Exeter Country Club Exeter RI
Geoffrey Cornish Designed
Rolling lush fairways, scenic views, carefully manicured greens, and a country setting, ECC provides a relaxing golf experience. Located in the tranquil countryside of Exeter and has long been considered one of Rhode Island’s finest golf courses. http://www.exetercc.com
Triggs Memorial Golf Course
Donald Ross Designed
Located in the heart of Providence, Triggs is simply a Donald Ross masterpiece that is on every list as one of the best courses in Rhode Island. A muni that is a pleasure to play with a great layout and always fast greens. https://triggs.us
Massachusetts
Miacomet Golf Club Nantucket, MA
Howard Maurer Designed
Owned by the Nantucket Land Bank this 18-hole championship was home to the U. S. Mid-Amateur Championship. It is a must-play spectacular Island links course with some of the finest course conditions in the state. https://www.miacometgolf.com/story
Granite Links Golf Course Granite Hills Quincy, MA
John Sanford Designed
In 1989 a Boston landfill and abandoned quarry were reimagined into one of the most spectacular new 27-hole golf course designs of the century in New England. Stunning views of Boston Harbor and the city skyline make the experience truly magnificent. https://www.granitelinks.com/about
Cranberry Valley Golf Club Harwich, MA
Robinson / Cornish Designed
On the Cape there are lots of choices for great golf, and Cranberry Valley is at the top of everyone’s list to play, especially since full renovations are now complete. Pristine conditions and every hole is a different challenge of amazing golf. https://www.cranberryvalley.golf
Crumpin Fox Bernardston, MA
Roger Rulewich / Robert Trent Jones Designed
Crumpin-Fox Club was conceived in 1969 as the “field of dreams” of David Berelson, who engaged the services of Roger Rulewich of Robert Trent Jones, Inc to locate a site that would accommodate a Pine Valley type golf course, he did just that. https://www.crumpinfox.com
The Ranch Golf Club Southwick, MA
Damian Pascuzzo Designed
In 2010 The Ranch Golf Club made Golf World’s top 50 public golf courses in America, one of only two golf courses in New England chosen. The design is breathtaking, the conditions unparalleled and your round here will be memorable. https://www.theranchgolfclub.com