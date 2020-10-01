Those with a passion for golf can understand the desire to blur the line between life on the course, and off. For New Englanders looking for more than just a golf membership, these golf living communities have a lot to offer.

The Quechee Club (Quechee, VT)

The Quechee Club sits on 6,000 acres of historic farmland in the heart of the Green Mountains. With more than 1,400 residents, the community emphasises the natural beauty and rural character of Quechee while offering year-round recreational activities.

Quechee residents enjoy a true four-season community. During the summer months, Quechee hosts a three-day Balloon Festival, Fourth of July Celebration and Family Pentathlon. When it comes to golf, the Quechee Club’s two championship golf courses offer a unique and memorable experience from mid-April to early-November. The 6,671-yard Lakeland Course winds along the Ottauquechee River and Lake Pinneo, while the more challenging Highland Course, measuring 6,840 yards, is built along a mountainside and provides scenic views with elevation changes throughout.

During the winter months, Ski Quechee offers residents a family-friendly ski area, while the Highland Course’s 18th hole transforms to host the club’s annual Cardboard Box Derby, a 25-year Quechee community tradition. Ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and alpine racing also keep residents entertained throughout the winter.

TJ Anthoine, PGA, has served as the Director of Golf at the Quechee Club since 2016 after working at Brae Burn CC and Weston GC. Anthoine attended Methodist University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and PGA certification in 2004.

“The staff and I get to spend the seasons with our members and their families.” Anthoine said. “It’s fun and rewarding putting together so many programs from junior golf to club championships and setting the stage to create memories that last a lifetime – it’s about golf and so much more. Our members are very active and truly appreciate the many ways to take advantage of our perfect geography. Everyone who lives here, or visits here truly appreciates their experience, and the hardworking staff that makes it happen.”

New Seabury on Cape Cod (Mashpee, MA)

Nestled in Mashpee, Mass., New Seabury sits on the Nantucket Sound, offering spectacular views from the two 18-hole championship waterfront golf courses. In addition to 36 holes of golf, residents also enjoy five restaurants, two beach clubs and beach bars, 16 tennis courts, pools and walking trails.

Jim Clay, PGA, is the Director of Golf at The Club at New Seabury and has worked as a golf professional for over 15 years. He was awarded the 2015-2016 Southern California PGA Desert Chapter Bill Strausbaugh Award for his mentorship and service to the PGA community. Clay has also won several SCPGA and New England PGA Section Golf Tournaments.

White Cliffs Country Club (Plymouth, MA)

White Cliffs is a gated community on over 130 acres of land in Plymouth, Mass. Perched atop a 175-foot cliff, residents enjoy stunning views of Cape Cod Bay from the 18-hole, Gary Player designed golf course. The club also offers a private beach, health club, tennis courts, indoor pool and of course, fine dining.

Rick Baptist, PGA, has served White Cliffs as Head Golf Professional since 2000. Rick served as President of the Cape Cod Chapter of the New England PGA for four years and as a District Director of the New England PGA for two years. Rick was voted “Golf Professional of the Year” In 2008 by his colleagues in the Cape Cod PGA. In 2019 Rick joined a select group of PGA Professionals, earning Certified Professional status in Golf Operations Career.