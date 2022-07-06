If you love driving your golf cart around on the links, you know how much an old lead-acid battery can eat away at it. You’ve probably upgraded to a lithium-ion battery by now, or if you’re driving a modern cart, it likely already has one. When compared to traditional NMC lithium-ion batteries, LiFeP04 (LFP) batteries offer the very best in current technology. Here’s why you should get a LiFeP04 battery for your golf cart and what advancements they have to offer.

Longer Lasting

Lithium-ion batteries already boast an increased lifespan compared to older lead-acid models. However, LFP batteries hold a charge even longer than the NMC battery, which is what’s most likely in your current cart.

Batteries can typically only be charged a certain number of times before they stop holding a full charge. LFP batteries last longer, meaning fewer charges, and maintain a higher number of charges before any noticeable decline.

Better Temperature Control

When you’re up in New England, wintertime golfing is a little challenging. Traditional batteries are susceptible to the cold and often drain faster when kept below a specific temperature. Thankfully, LiFeP04 batteries are better equipped to handle freezing conditions and maintain a solid charge without negatively affecting the interior.

Eco-Friendly Options

Lithium-ion batteries are already better for the environment than lead-acid options. However, the chemical composition in an NMC battery—comprised of nickel, manganese, and cobalt—comes with difficulties when it’s time for recycling. LiFeP04 batteries, which contain a lithium iron phosphate cathode, are better for the environment and easier to recycle at the end of your battery’s lifespan.

Of course, another reason you should get a LiFeP04 battery for your golf cart is that its overall lifespan is more extensive than NMC batteries, meaning the time frame between each battery is more extensive.

The performance between the two lithium-ion batteries is about on par, but LFP batteries are a more costly investment. However, the numerous benefits, fewer risks, and more practical applications of the LiFeP04 battery make it worth the cost for those looking to use their golf carts regularly.