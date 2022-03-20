SkyGolf® Announces Spring Promotion with a $50 Discount on the SX550 and Award-Winning SX400 GPS Rangefinders and the LX5 GPS Smart Watches

RIDGELAND, MS, March 15, 2022: SkyGolf®, maker of SkyCaddie®, the most-trusted rangefinders in Golf, is offering a special Spring Promotion of $50 off the new SkyCaddie SX550 and award-winning SX400 rangefinders and the LX5 and LX5 with ceramic bezel smart watches. The promotion starts March 21 and ends April 11, 2022.

“The Masters signals the unofficial start of the golf season every year and we want to make sure golfers are equipped with the most powerful rangefinders in golf to improve their accuracy and enjoyment of the game as they get back out on the course,” said Jacqui Surman, SkyGolf Senior VP and COO. “In celebration of this “season opener” for golf, we are offering this special $50 discount on all of our SkyCaddie models for a limited time.”

The large HD displays of the SX rangefinders, combined with HD quality course graphics, only available from SkyCaddie, provide the best view of the most-reliable information in the game to allow you to play your best golf. Unlike other rangefinders, which rely on satellite imagery that is often outdated and unreliable, only SkyCaddie walks the course to capture accurate and verifiable data to provide you with distances you can trust.

The SX550 and SX400 rangefinders include a host of patented technology and stroke-saving features developed by SkyCaddie to help its customers make better decisions on the golf course.

All rangefinders in the SX family feature the new Dynamic HoleVue™ with IntelliPath Technology that provides the distance to target as well as every other relevant attribute of the course, along and beyond your target line, without aiming a laser. So, now without wasting time to make multiple measurements, such as with a laser, you get distances instantly to all intervening hazards, end of fairways and other shot saving information in an instant to allow you to play like a pro and make the right club selection.

SkyCaddie’s new and patented Dynamic HoleVue™ feature rotates the fairway and orients the green from your current position and angle of attack as you move from the tee to the green. Now, you see everything between you and the green instantly without touching a button and get the distances you need to avoid hazards and play your best golf. So, in addition to SkyCaddie’s patented IntelliGreen® technology, golfers can now see the entire hole from their point-of-view.

With SkyCaddie’s patented IntelliGreen® technology, the exact shape of the green automatically rotates to match your angle of approach to provide all of the distances you need to hit more greens and avoid 3-putts. This proprietary feature gives you a chance to turn every shot into a scoring opportunity by providing front carry and back distances, depth of green, and distances to any other point on the green — simultaneously.

SkyCaddie PinPoint® technology will obsolete lasers by providing the ability to get distances to the pin while getting all the benefits of IntelliGreen. Simply enter pin sheet or zone information into the SkyCaddie® SX550 or SX400 to get distances to the hole, front, center and back PLUS the depth and true shape green… AND all of this information is on one screen that changes automatically based on your current position and angle of approach from anywhere on the course…whether you can see the flag or not. With the SX Series, you get more information, from more places, easier and faster and without aiming!

A new Shot Tracking feature allows you to track each shot you play, which clubs you used, how far you hit them, and where you hit them from. In addition, an array of automated features such as Auto-Course Selection, Auto-Hole Advance and Auto-Zoom, make the SX rangefinders basically “touch-free” from the parking lot to the 19th hole.

More features include: IntelliGreen® Pro that adds the ability to display major tiers, contours, false fronts, and mounds from your angle of approach to the green on selective courses; Shot Distance Measurement to help track how far the ball goes and help golfers to learn club distances; Target List View to give a quick list of all the targets ahead of on the hole; digital scoring options for Stroke and Stableford with handicapping; and Tee Box Selection, Gender Selection, Dual Green Support with a yards or meters option, Stat Tracking and a North Indicator.

Using the same next generation technology found in the SX family of rangefinders, the SkyCaddie LX5 and LX5C GPS watches feature the industry’s largest and most-brilliant color touch screen at 1.39 inches. These smart watches include most of the dynamic features that golfers rave about in the SX550 and SX400 handhelds, giving golfers the most accurate information conveniently located on their wrist.

The SX550, SX400, LX5 and LX5C are all preloaded with over 35,000 best-in-class courses and feature Wi-Fi connectivity to streamline application updates and getting the latest course updates without connecting to a computer.

Simple wireless connectivity allows for the collection and storage of critical performance data in the SkyGolf 360 Cloud Service, making it available instantly to the user, instructors, or friends.

The promotional period for the SkyCaddie Spring discount runs from March 21 through April 11, 2022 and is subject to availability. The discount is only available on new SkyCaddie products, not pre-owned, open box or refurbished products. The offer is open only to U.S. residents and U.S. shipping addresses.

For more information, visit www.skygolf.com.

About SkyGolf

SkyGolf, maker of SkyCaddie, the Most-Trusted Rangefinder in Golf, is a private company specializing in the development of innovative positioning systems and technology specifically designed to help golfers play better and have more fun. The overall mission of SkyGolf is to help golfers play better with better information while respecting the long-standing traditions of the game. By using technology responsibly and within the spirit and rules of golf, SkyGolf provides golfers of all skill levels with better and more rewarding golf experiences. For more information, visit: www.skygolf.com.

