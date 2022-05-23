You’ve been there before. The itch to be out on the green, but the weather’s not good, or you have to stay indoors for another reason. But being at home doesn’t mean your skills have to suffer. Here’s some equipment you need to improve your golf game that you can use no matter where you are.

Hitting Mats

When practicing at home, you need a high-quality hitting mat. Even if you’re practicing in your garage, you want to ensure your club doesn’t hit the floor, as this will damage your flooring and your club.

Additionally, a decent part of being good at your sport comes from muscle memory. Therefore, you’ll want a matt to mimic putting turf as much as possible so that you don’t lose your edge.

Putting Greens

Indoor golf putting greens are good for practicing aim rather than distance and come as multiple- or single-hole courses. The great thing is that you can customize these miniature courses by adding whatever obstacles you want. Think of them as your own personal mini-golf courses. While mini golf certainly isn’t the same thing by any means, perfecting your up-close aim is always beneficial.

Practice Nets

Practicing nets are non-negotiable when working on your putting at home. Whether you’re in your yard or your garage, there’s just no telling where the ball will go at times. So buy a high-quality net to catch all your swings.

Golf Simulators

Golf simulators are taking the place of the home theater in luxury houses across America. These simulators are the whole package, as they come with a putting mat, launch monitor, netting, and a screen projection of realistic turf. This technology allows you to monitor your swing and shows you your arch and how far and where you made it into the turf. It also records your data so that you can look over and analyze your numbers.

You need this equipment to improve your golf game so that you don’t lose your edge and don’t have to ignore that itch to be out on the green. Never compromise your passions again!