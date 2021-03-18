OnCore Golf Donates $10,000 to the Patricia Allen Fund and Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, NY – OnCore Golf, the Buffalo, New York-based golf ball and technology company is excited to announce that they have raised $10,000 to donate to Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Patricia Allen Fund from the sales of the “Josh Allen Mafia” Golf Ball.

Josh Allen, who became a shareholder in OnCore Golf last year, was excited about the opportunity to collaborate on a signature golf ball that would benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York.

“Josh has completely integrated himself into the fabric of this community and one of the organizations that has meant the most to him and where he has dedicated significant time and energy, is the Oishei Children’s Hospital. Naturally, we were happy to organize a promotion that the Buffalo fans would support and the success of this has been tremendous,” states Keith Blakely, CEO OnCore Golf. “As many know, shortly after Josh’s grandmother passed away, fans from Buffalo and around the world generously donated to Oishei on her behalf and the hospital created the Patricia Allen Fund to honor her legacy.”

Incredibly, in just over two months, the donations to the fund have exceeded $1 million and these donations will now directly support the hospital’s pediatric critical care team, which provides life-saving care to pediatric patients. Within that team, the pediatric transport team transfers over 800 patients annually to Oishei from all eight counties in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania.

“Thank you to my OnCore family for this incredible donation to Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of my grandmother. My family and I continue to be blown away by the generosity of everyone who has graciously donated and my grandma would be so proud. Our community is truly a special place and we look forward to using this generosity to help as many as we can for years to come,” states Allen.

The Josh Allen Mafia golf ball can still be purchased online at www.oncoregolf.com/products/josh-allen-mafia-ball/ where portions of the proceeds will continue to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.