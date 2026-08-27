Callaway Summer/Fall Collections

Author: Alice & Danny Scott Danny and Alice are globe trotting and rediscovering America with a mission to bring alive the best of all destinations.

Summer blurs into fall with reflections arriving in the Callaway apparel, designed by Perry Ellis International.

For Her

Gloxinia is a flower our moms grew and in Callaway’s line up, it is a shade of purple that reminds us of the red wine in Burgundy on our European Waterways’ L’Impressionniste barge cruise this summer. Callaway’s gloxinia skort has side pleats that flash with every feminine swing. The matching polo is a soft pink with the gloxinia-colored trim outlining the short sleeves and collar. Fabrics are performance oriented to give with movement and protect from the sun, still blazing in the Arizona sky.

Callaway’s Deep Blue shade invokes the Pacific Ocean during our Panama trip to Marriott Bonvoy’s Buenaventura Golf and Ocean Resort, Autograph Collection. The deep blue skort has a flirty flap adorned with little flowers reminiscent of those among the dunes of Donegal in Ireland in July, that later showed up as edible on Chef Robert’s gourmet cuisine plates aboard L’Impressionniste. A full floral designed long sleeve shirt pairs with the skort for golf and with white jeans after golf. It will be a staple, lifestyle shirt.

For Him

Our Adriatic Sea drive along the coast of Croatia is reflected in the light blue of his Atomizer Heather polo. His Peacoat navy polo has a design of little circled tees that look like some 250th celebration fireworks. In contrast, the Cerulean polo is a lite blue with little golf balls in v golf tee tops that appear to be little blooms.

A Caviar black vest is the perfect mid layer for on/off summer to fall comfort for him, and they all match the Silver Lining premium pants that serve triple duty on the course, in the office or out and about anywhere.

For All

As the weather changes, the Summer/Fall Collections by Callaway transition for everyday lifestyles. Their trademarked OPTI-DRI wicks away moisture while the sun protection fabric guards against 50 UPF.

Whatever clubs you play, the swing will feel good in Callaway apparel. And wherever we go next, Callaway will be packed.