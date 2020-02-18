The U.S. Senior Open is Coming to Newport!

This year the U.S. Senior Open will take place at Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. The U.S. Senior Open will be from June 25th to June 28th and is sure to be a good one! Not to mention, the Newport Country Club is a beautiful place to visit if you have never been, as it opened back in 1894 and was created and originally designed by William F. Davis.
Here are some important and fun facts that you should know about the upcoming U.S. Senior Open:
- This year, 156 competitors will compete on 7,070 yards/Par 70. Among the 156 competitors, any professional and amateur golfer who is 50 years old and whose Handicap Index does not exceed 3.4 can compete.
- Entries to compete in this year’s U.S. Senior Open will begin in late February and early March. Keep your eye open if you are looking to submit yourself or a loved one!
- 18 holes, stroke play will take place each of the four days of the competition. If there is a tie after the 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will take place directly after play.
- The Newport Country Club is a very special place for the U.S. Senior Open to take place – it is one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – club member, Theodore Havemeyer, served as the Association’s very first President!