2020 NYSGA Officers, Executive Committee and President’s Letter

Lancaster’s Joseph Enright took over as the NYSGA’s President in January 2020

  As the New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) enters the new year, the association has a fresh slate of Officers and Executive Committee members whose terms became effective on January 1st, 2020 and will extend through December 31st, 2020.

The following officials were voted into office by the General Committee during the Annual Meeting, held at Elmira Country Club in October of 2019.

2020 NYSGA Officers: 
President – Joseph EnrightLancaster Country Club
1st Vice President – Henry FustOnondaga Golf & Country Club
2nd Vice President – Jamie MillerCrag Burn Golf Club
Treasurer – Robert SmithCamillus Hills Golf Club (New Committee Member)
General Counsel – Peter JonesDrumlins Country Club (New Committee Member, Non-voting)
Secretary – Iris StanekLancaster Country Club

In addition to the officer changes, new faces were added to the Executive Committee including Shawn Baker of Oak Hill Country Club, Christy Schultz of Brook-Lea Country Club and Frank Suits of Cortland Country Club. Warren Winslow, the NYSGA’s President from 2018-19, will transition into a position on this committee.

The NYSGA Executive Committee now consists of the following:
Shawn BakerOak Hill Country Club
Brian ClarkBurden Lake Country Club
John CooneyBurden Lake Country Club
Ryan GabelTrump National Golf Club – Hudson Valley
Christy SchultzBrook-Lea Country Club
Joseph StrykowskiElmira Country Club
Frank Suits, Cortland Country Club
Doug VergithChautauqua Country Club
Rich WeberBrookfield Country Club
Warren WinslowWestern Turnpike Golf Club

To see the complete list of NYSGA Committees and their membership, click here.

