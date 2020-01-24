2020 NYSGA Officers, Executive Committee and President’s Letter

Lancaster’s Joseph Enright took over as the NYSGA’s President in January 2020

As the New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) enters the new year, the association has a fresh slate of Officers and Executive Committee members whose terms became effective on January 1st, 2020 and will extend through December 31st, 2020.

The following officials were voted into office by the General Committee during the Annual Meeting, held at Elmira Country Club in October of 2019.

2020 NYSGA Officers:

President – Joseph Enright, Lancaster Country Club

1st Vice President – Henry Fust, Onondaga Golf & Country Club

2nd Vice President – Jamie Miller, Crag Burn Golf Club

Treasurer – Robert Smith, Camillus Hills Golf Club (New Committee Member)

General Counsel – Peter Jones, Drumlins Country Club (New Committee Member, Non-voting)

Secretary – Iris Stanek, Lancaster Country Club

In addition to the officer changes, new faces were added to the Executive Committee including Shawn Baker of Oak Hill Country Club, Christy Schultz of Brook-Lea Country Club and Frank Suits of Cortland Country Club. Warren Winslow, the NYSGA’s President from 2018-19, will transition into a position on this committee.

The NYSGA Executive Committee now consists of the following:

Shawn Baker, Oak Hill Country Club

Brian Clark, Burden Lake Country Club

John Cooney, Burden Lake Country Club

Ryan Gabel, Trump National Golf Club – Hudson Valley

Christy Schultz, Brook-Lea Country Club

Joseph Strykowski, Elmira Country Club

Frank Suits, Cortland Country Club

Doug Vergith, Chautauqua Country Club

Rich Weber, Brookfield Country Club

Warren Winslow, Western Turnpike Golf Club

To see the complete list of NYSGA Committees and their membership, click here.