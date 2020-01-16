The Club at New Seabury’s 95 Shore Restaurant Wins Prestigious Golden Fork Award

95 Shore, a new casual upscale bar and restaurant at The Club at New Seabury, has been chosen by Golf Inc. Magazine, among golf’s best dining destinations in the coveted “Best New Public” category of the magazine’s fifth annual Golden Fork Awards.

95 Shore earned second place in the category and is featured in the Jan/Feb issue of Golf Inc. Magazine. The Golden Fork Awards honor the top new and improved golf dining facilities across the nation. Editors judged 95 Shore and numerous entries based on a number of categories, including improvements in revenue, traffic, guest satisfaction, aesthetics, service, menus and capital investment.

“When you have a beautifully new designed space that complement’s a picture perfect-setting overlooking Nantucket Sound and a world-class chef in Mark Porcaro it’s a recipe for success and you feel confident people will come and enjoy themselves,” said Chris Card, President of The Club at New Seabury. “To be recognized nationally with a Golden Fork, is gratifying and humbling. We realize and appreciate the commitment to excellence and dedication our staff put forth in what was a truly transformational year. From training to menu development to an enhanced wine program, 95 Shore emphasized guest satisfaction and we will continue to focus on providing a great experience.”

The Club at New Seabury, a premier Private Golf and Resort Community, completed a significant property renovation and transformed its club house in spring 2019. 95 Shore was at the center of the project.

A feast for the senses, 95 Shore’s extensive interior and exterior restoration recaptured the stunning setting of the property, while maintaining its historic Cape Cod charm. Open to members and the general public, it has been greeted with rave reviews and a record number of diners taking delight in this new Cape Cod dining experience.

The open, coastal atmosphere points guests to a wraparound bar with glittering ocean views where they can enjoy appetizers and cocktails, conversation and a great dining experience.

In addition to 95 Shore’s interior dining space, a 6,000-square-foot wraparound deck provides outdoor seating options and breathtaking views. As the sun sets, you can relax in the new large gazebo with custom herringbone plank cedar that has seating for 120, a large stone fireplace and a built-in big-screen TV. Additional casual outdoor seating and dining spaces surround the perimeter of the deck, where oversized chairs, sofas and four fire pits provide the perfect spot for cocktails, gathering and dining.

Another reason 95 Shore was selected as a Golden Fork winner went beyond the sights and smells. The service and food itself presented in a brand-new menu formulated by Chef Porcaro fits the upscale, yet casual feel.

Porcaro is skilled at braising meats, and 95 Shore has special wine pairings to complement the tender shanks. Creations include an array of mixed fusion dishes, USDA Prime steaks, and fresh seafood to complement one of the Cape’s best wine programs, with an impressive selection of more than 250 choices.

The menu features locally sourced foods and wines from its collection of family-owned vineyards, regional favorites and top-quality pours. Bang Bang Shrimp and Waffles and New Seabury Crab Cakes are among the favorite starters, and Porcaro’s global culinary experiences shine through with Asian influence and specialties like Kung Pao Cauliflower, Tempura Lobster Tail with madras curry, and Roasted Pumpkin and Burrata Salad.

Other mouth-watering options include Parmesan Crusted Cod and the 95 Shore Kobe Beef Burger with Red Dragon mustard cheese, crispy onion straws, and bacon jam on a pretzel bun. At 95 Shore, you can also enjoy artistic cocktails and a wide selection of local craft beers.

Overseeing the renovations to The Club at New Seabury and 95 Shore were Lukasz Wasiak of WoodCraft Designers & Builders LLC, General Contractor; Brian Dunkelberger of S3 Design, Inc., the Architect who created the design; and Laurie Anastos, owner of Interior Design Concepts and Remodeling Inc., who managed all interior design elements.

About New Seabury: The Club at New Seabury is a premier Private Golf Community, boasting resort amenities with spectacular views of the iconic Nantucket Sound. Membership at New Seabury provides a Cape Cod vacation lifestyle. With two championship waterfront golf courses, full-service clubhouse, five restaurants, two beach clubs and beach bars, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, sixteen tennis courts, pools, walking trails & more, your experiences with family and friends will provide you memories to last a lifetime. Resort guests will enjoy a taste of the New Seabury lifestyle in our newly renovated guest accommodations, while future home owners will find unique neighborhoods set amidst the country club setting.